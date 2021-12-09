NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $78.00

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $78.00 and last traded at $83.30, with a volume of 761323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.06.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVCR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.37 and its 200-day moving average is $147.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.48 and a beta of 0.96.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

