Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Sells $5,486,336.73 in Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Robert Weideman sold 100,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $5,486,336.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Weideman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

On Friday, December 3rd, Robert Weideman sold 10,544 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $582,028.80.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Robert Weideman sold 139,988 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $7,755,335.20.

NUAN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.90. 7,470,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,025,366. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -609.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.