Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.27). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nyxoah.

Shares of NYXH traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 738 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,540. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.68. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,612,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth approximately $10,087,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth approximately $8,797,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth approximately $6,542,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth approximately $5,646,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

