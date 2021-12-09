Oasis Network Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $885.47 million and $110.45 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000514 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.