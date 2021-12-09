OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

OCINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of OCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.50 ($26.40) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of OCI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of OCI in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OCINF stock remained flat at $$27.50 during trading on Friday. OCI has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $29.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39.

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

