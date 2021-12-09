OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $39.00. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.19% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

