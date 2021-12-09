Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $244.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Summit Insights lifted their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Okta from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $283.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $240.07 on Wednesday. Okta has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of -51.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 20.05% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $414,598.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,225.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total value of $841,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,776 shares of company stock worth $20,538,809 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Okta by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

