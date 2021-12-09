Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) versus Coty (NYSE:COTY) Financial Analysis

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) and Coty (NYSE:COTY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Olaplex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of Coty shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Coty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Olaplex and Coty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 2 9 1 2.92 Coty 0 4 4 1 2.67

Olaplex presently has a consensus target price of $34.73, suggesting a potential upside of 31.44%. Coty has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.41%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Coty.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Olaplex and Coty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coty $4.63 billion 1.82 -$201.30 million ($0.52) -19.75

Olaplex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coty.

Profitability

This table compares Olaplex and Coty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex N/A N/A N/A Coty -7.75% 4.16% 0.97%

Summary

Coty beats Olaplex on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc. engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care. The company was founded by Francois Coty in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

