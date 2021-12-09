Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Trading Down 2.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) traded down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $50.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet traded as low as $52.19 and last traded at $52.34. 28,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,125,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.68.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.92.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.1% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 270,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 54,414 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2,315.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 70,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 67,607 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

