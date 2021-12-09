Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,282. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $21,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.