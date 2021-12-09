OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.200-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ONEW traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $52.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 3.50.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $280.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ONEW shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist boosted their target price on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.88.

In related news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 5,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $299,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,138 shares of company stock worth $5,454,572. Company insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,102,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

