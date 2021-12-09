OnTheMarket’s (OTMP) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of OTMP stock opened at GBX 101 ($1.34) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £75.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58. OnTheMarket has a one year low of GBX 80 ($1.06) and a one year high of GBX 145 ($1.92). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 98.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.
