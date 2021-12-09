Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.11. Ooma reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OOMA. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the second quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 110.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth $73,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.74. 199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.89 million, a PE ratio of -197.38 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64. Ooma has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

