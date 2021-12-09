Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.470-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.50 million-$192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.42 million.Ooma also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.090-$0.110 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OOMA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,019. The stock has a market cap of $456.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.48 and a beta of 0.53. Ooma has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. Ooma’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OOMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.90.

In other news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ooma by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ooma by 587.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 233,915 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ooma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ooma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ooma by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

