Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Down 6.7%

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) shares traded down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.32 and last traded at $22.43. 16,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,024,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.82.
The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $35.78.
In other news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $352,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles D. Jehl acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $99,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,250 shares of company stock worth $5,609,013 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $543,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 20.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 72.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 26,055 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $5,494,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $4,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.
Open Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPRO)
Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.
Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.