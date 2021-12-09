Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Down 6.7%

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) shares traded down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.32 and last traded at $22.43. 16,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,024,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $35.78.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $352,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles D. Jehl acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $99,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,250 shares of company stock worth $5,609,013 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $543,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 20.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 72.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 26,055 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $5,494,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $4,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

