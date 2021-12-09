Oppenheimer Lowers Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $225.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.10% from the company’s previous close.

COUP has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.43.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $172.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.76. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $161.56 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $727,205.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total value of $11,125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,924 shares of company stock valued at $40,419,559 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 217.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 4.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $63,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $7,037,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

