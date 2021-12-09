Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 115 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $227.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $186.87 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.97.

