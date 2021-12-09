Optimum Investment Advisors Grows Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 41,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 139,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

EPD opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

