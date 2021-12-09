Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 220 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 97.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.0% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 35.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 57,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation lifted its stake in Lam Research by 29.9% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research stock opened at $714.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $465.50 and a fifty-two week high of $718.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $604.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $613.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $715.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.00.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,087,698. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

