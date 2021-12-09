Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 6,060 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $247.60 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $249.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $159.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Stephens increased their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

