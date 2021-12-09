Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 6,771 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,785,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,909,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.78.

NYSE:JPM opened at $160.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $474.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.