Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 9,250 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

BKLN stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

