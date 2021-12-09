Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 25.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,889 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.9% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

AbbVie stock opened at $121.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $122.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.80 and its 200 day moving average is $114.05.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

