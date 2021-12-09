Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,924 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Franklin Resources by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN stock opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.