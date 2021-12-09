Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $2,669,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $209.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.67 and a 200-day moving average of $178.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.56 and a 1-year high of $211.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.38.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

