Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Colfax by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 252,829 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Colfax by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Colfax by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Colfax by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 87,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Colfax by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 65.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $2,020,604.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $336,146.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,848,261. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

