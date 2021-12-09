Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,912 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,782,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,427,000 after purchasing an additional 154,337 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 176.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,200 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 46.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,651,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 526,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $4,055,678.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $82.98 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $83.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

