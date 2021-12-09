Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $59.45 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

