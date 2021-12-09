Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INGR. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 6.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.5% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 116.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion stock opened at $97.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $73.82 and a one year high of $101.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average of $92.04.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 107.88%.

INGR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.