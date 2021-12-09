Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVT. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,072,000 after buying an additional 420,216 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $525,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 795.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 217,599 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 110,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 68,633 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $37.12 on Thursday. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.86.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

