OREO (ORE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $38,610.00

OREO (CURRENCY:ORE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 9th. Over the last seven days, OREO has traded 39.5% lower against the dollar. OREO has a market cap of $281.14 and approximately $38,610.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OREO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StarMiner (ORE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000440 BTC.

OREO Profile

OREO (ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

