Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 46.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 636,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 201,121 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 122,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $160.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $105.50 and a one year high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -114.93 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.15.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.13.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

