Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010,080 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8,261.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,699 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,241,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,348 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $52.94 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

