Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,650 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. Upstart makes up about 1.1% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPST opened at $194.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.05 and a 200 day moving average of $214.33. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.96.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

UPST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.83.

In related news, Director Hilliard C. Terry III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $15,069,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.10, for a total value of $3,863,131.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,989,531 shares of company stock valued at $464,877,102. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

