Orion Capital Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Orion Capital Management LLC lessened its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.13.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $398,243.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total transaction of $1,266,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,903 shares of company stock valued at $12,241,097 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RMD opened at $268.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $179.37 and a one year high of $301.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.92.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

