Orion Capital Management LLC Has $514,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 34,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 158,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after buying an additional 14,569 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,955,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 65,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $75.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

