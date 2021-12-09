Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $191,000 in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in SEA by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,036 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in SEA by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.80.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $263.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $141.90 billion, a PE ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.90. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $178.80 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 55.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

