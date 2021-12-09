Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 33.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 29.3% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 68,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,519,000.

NYSEARCA PAUG opened at $30.17 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80.

