Orion Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Orion Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises about 2.3% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $1,581,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,141 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,617 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.68.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $272.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.37. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

