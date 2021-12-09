Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 36,014 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,014 shares during the quarter. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $12,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MNA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.31. 92,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,663. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.06. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $34.40.

