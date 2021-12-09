Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $257.58. 41,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,731,083. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market cap of $173.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $258.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.71.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

