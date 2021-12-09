Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 74,614 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 15.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 569,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,614 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $10,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAIL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,603,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,977,000 after purchasing an additional 133,575 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 908,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,044,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 644,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 305.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 474,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 357,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 425,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 144,481 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59.

