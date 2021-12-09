Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $14.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,195.97. The stock had a trading volume of 15,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,274. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,461.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1,577.24. The company has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 761.26 and a beta of 1.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,018.73 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,016.93.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

