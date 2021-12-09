Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $19.74 Million Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 400,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,833 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF comprises about 1.6% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $19,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,408,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 18,489 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWN traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.57. 951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,114. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52 week low of $39.81 and a 52 week high of $54.01.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.