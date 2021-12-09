Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $8.76 Million Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Planet Fitness worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.92.

NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.53. 1,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,456. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 159.16 and a beta of 1.20. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $67.89 and a one year high of $99.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.08.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.