Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.6% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $32,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $110.77. The stock had a trading volume of 61,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,949. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $112.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.98 and its 200 day moving average is $106.08.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

