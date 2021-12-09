Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives $27.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.

OSCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OSCR stock remained flat at $$9.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,034. Oscar Health has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 59.62% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. Research analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner purchased 515,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $9,327,726.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 377,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $6,508,996.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,523,921 shares of company stock worth $26,997,920.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oscar Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter worth $69,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

