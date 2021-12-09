OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $104.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Get OSI Systems alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of OSIS opened at $93.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.49. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $88.30 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $292,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,564. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10,064.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.