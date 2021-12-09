Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) CEO Acquires $34,750.00 in Stock

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) CEO C Russell Trenary III bought 25,000 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $4.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 40,456 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

