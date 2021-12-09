Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 591,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 139.1% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHY stock opened at $85.54 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.48 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.